Arunachal man crosses flooded river on traditional rope bridge amid heavy rains, Kiren Rijiju shares video

Itanagar: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday shared a video of a man in Arunachal Pradesh crossing a flooded river with the help of a traditional hanging bridge, which has raised alarm over the worsening monsoon situation in the state.

Taking to X, Rijiju said in a post that a man was making his way across a swaying rope bridge in Arunachal’s Anjaw district as gushing water thundered beneath him. Amid this situation, Rijiju urged residents to exercise caution and assured them that the government would provide the necessary assistance.

Here’s what Kiren Rijiju said

“Arunachal Pradesh receives heaviest Monsoon rains in the world. Got this video of a man crossing traditional hanging bridge in Anjaw district, Arunachal Pradesh near tri-junction of India, China & Myanmar border. Please remain careful and safe. Govt will provide necessary support,” he said.

In the 45-second video, the man was seen clinging to the upper ropes of what looks like a broken bridge and the water was seen flowing underneath him with massive intensity. In the video the man was seen trying to cross the river without any protective gear.

Kiren Rijiju, an MP from the West Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha seat, shared in a separate post that the Indian Air Force is launching the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission in coordination with the central armed forces, NDRF, and state government forces across the North East.

Arunachal flood: Landslide toll rises to 10

With one more death reported from Lohit district, the toll in landslides and floods in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 10 even as incessant monsoon rains lashed the state on Monday, officials said.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 938 people in 156 villages in 23 districts have been affected by the monsoon deluge.

The body of Guptajit Bharali, swept away by flooded Sukha Nallah in Upper Digaru was recovered downstream at Lasa Pani in Lohit district on Sunday.

Governor Lt General K T Parnaik (Retd) has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He urged residents to remain alert, especially in vulnerable and landslide-prone areas.

Calling on district administrations to remain vigilant, the governor emphasised the importance of night time movement restrictions in risky zones and advocated proactive communication to keep citizens informed and safe.

Landslide hits East Kameng district

In East Kameng district, a devastating landslide on the Bana–Seppa stretch of National Highway 13 late on Friday night swept away a vehicle carrying two families, killing all seven occupants.

In another incident, two labourers were buried under debris while working on a cabbage farm near Pine Grove in Lower Subansiri district. Two others were rescued.

Two persons, one from Assam's Dispur at Parshuram Kund in Lohit district and another in Anjaw district, have gone missing in separate incidents, the report said, adding, search operations are currently underway.

In Kamle district's Pamluk village, a man was injured in a landslide and is receiving medical treatment. In Changlang district, flash floods from the Buri-Dihing River washed away 50 per cent of the Makantong bridge at the Trans Arunachal Highway, on Saturday, severing vital road connectivity between Miao and Bordumsa. Several areas in Miao subdivision have been inundated, causing significant losses to livestock and horticultural property.