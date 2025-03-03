Zelenskyy responds to Trump’s of not being 'thankful' criticism with gratitude message | Watch Zelenskyy responds to Trump's criticism with a video message of gratitude for U.S. support, emphasizing the need for peace and security guarantees in Ukraine's war against Russia.

In a video message posted on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the United States for its ongoing support in Ukraine’s fight against Russia, just days after a public fallout with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy's message came in response to Trump's accusations that the Ukrainian leader had not been "thankful" for U.S. assistance in the war. The tension between the two leaders escalated following a meeting on Friday, where Trump and Ohio Senator JD Vance criticized Zelenskyy for not accepting their proposed truce terms and accused him of taking U.S. support for granted.

In his statement, Zelenskyy emphasised, “Of course, we understand the importance of America, and we are grateful for all the support we’ve received from the United States. There has not been a day when we haven’t felt gratitude.” He underscored that the security and resilience of Ukraine are deeply rooted in the assistance provided by the U.S. and its partners. He further stressed that this gratitude extended not only to America but also to other international allies, including the European Union, the UK, and Turkey.

The Ukrainian president made his remarks after attending a major security summit in London, where leaders from across Europe and beyond gathered to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Zelensky reiterated his stance that for peace to be achieved, Ukraine needs security guarantees, a position he noted is shared by the entire continent, including leaders like British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Zelenskyy also voiced his desire for peace, noting that "what we need is peace, not endless war." He insisted that security guarantees were vital for any lasting resolution to the conflict, which began with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The tensions between Zelenskyy and Trump flared during a meeting at the White House when JD Vance pushed for diplomacy with Russia, accusing Zelensky of not appreciating the full extent of U.S. support. Trump further antagonized the situation by telling Zelenskyy that without American aid, Ukraine would have already fallen to Russian forces.

Following the confrontation, Zelenskyy abruptly left the meeting, cutting short a planned joint press conference. The incident was further compounded by the U.S. and Ukraine’s failure to sign a crucial minerals deal, which was intended to be part of a broader effort to address the war's impact.

Despite the heated exchange, Zelensky's message conveyed a commitment to Ukraine’s partnership with the U.S., highlighting that the nation continues to value the support, particularly as it seeks lasting peace and security guarantees.