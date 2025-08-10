Zelenskyy rejects Trump's proposal of 'swapping of territories': 'Won't allow second partition of Ukraine' Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, said he has supported all of US President Donald Trump's proposals since February, while noting that none of his partners have expressed any doubt about America's ability to ensure that the war in Ukraine ends.

Kyiv:

Rejecting Donald Trump's proposal of 'swapping of territories' to end the Ukraine conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday (local time) said Vladimir Putin was 'allowed to take' Crimea in 2014, which ultimately led to the occupation of regions such as Donetsk and Luhansk, but the Russian leader received 'no preventive punishment' for his actions.

Attacking Putin, Zelenskyy said the Russian leader fears sanctions and is trying everything to bail on them. He said Putin wants to exchange a pause in the war for the 'legalisation of the occupation' of Ukraine's territory, and wants to be 'forgiven' for seizing the south of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk regions, and Crimea.

Zelenskyy made the remarks in a series of 'X' (formerly Twitter) posts.

"We will not allow this second attempt to partition Ukraine. Knowing Russia – where there is a second, there will be a third," he said, "That is why we stand firm, on clear Ukrainian positions. We must end the war with a dignified peace, based on a clear and reliable security architecture. Our partners are ready to help us with this."

'Supported all of Trump's proposals'

In his 'X' posts, Zelenskyy said he has supported all of US President Donald Trump's proposals since February, while noting that none of his partners have expressed any doubt about America's ability to ensure that the war in Ukraine ends. He said an immediate ceasefire is needed to stop all the killings and bring a lasting peace.

He, however, said that Russia must end this war, as it was the one which started it. He further criticised Putin and said the Russian leader is the only one who is opposing the peace proposal, and he is "trying to sell the cessation of killings at the highest possible price".

"Results are needed at the leaders’ level. Dignified results, results that will save lives, that the world will value, and for which it will be grateful to the leader who delivers them," Zelenskyy said.

"The path to peace for Ukraine must be determined together with Ukraine – this is fundamental. It is important that joint approaches and a shared vision work toward genuine peace. A consolidated position. Ceasefire. End of occupation. End of war," he concluded.

Trump proposes 'swapping of territories'

Ahead of his meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15, Trump said there is a possibility of "swapping of territories" between Russia and Ukraine. He also noted that European leaders, Putin and Zelenskyy want peace in the region.

Interestingly, a Wall Street Journal report has also claimed that Putin has demanded four Ukrainian provinces - Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia - as the two sides push for ending the war in Ukraine that began in February 2022.

