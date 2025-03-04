Zelenskyy regrets White House showdown after US halts aid, says ready to work under Trump's leadership Earlier today, the United States temporarily suspended all military air to Ukraine. The move comes days after an unprecedented spat unfolded at the Oval Office between Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Days after the surprising public clash at the Oval Office in the White House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday pitched for making things right to the path of peace. In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "I would like to reiterate Ukraine’s commitment to peace. None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts."

Speaking about the Oval Office fiasco, Zelenskyy said, "Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive."

However, he put some conditions for the foreseen truce saying, "We are ready to work fast to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky — ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure — and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same. Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal."

US halts military aid to Ukraine

The statement comes hours after the United States halted all military aid to Ukraine. President Donald Trump has directed a “pause” to US assistance to Ukraine after a disastrous Oval Office meeting as he seeks to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to engage in peace talks with Russia.

A White House official on Monday said that Trump is focused on reaching a peace deal to end the more than three-year war sparked by Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine and wants Zelenskyy “committed” to that goal.

(With AP Inputs)