Zelenskyy 'ready' to quit as President if Ukraine gets Nato membership President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is willing to step down 'immediately from his post if it secures Nato membership for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday he would "immediately" quit as Ukraine's president in exchange for the country gaining NATO membership. Zelenskyy was addressing a press conference where he made the aforementioned claim. "If there is peace for Ukraine, if you really need me to leave my post, I am ready. ... I can exchange it for NATO," Zelenskyy told a press conference in Kyiv.

He further said he wanted to see US President Donald Trump as a partner to Ukraine and more than simply a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow. Zelenskyy urged United States President Donald Trump to understand Ukraine's position and assure concrete security guarantees to ensure its defence against Russia's invasion.