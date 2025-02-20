Zelenskyy's press conference with Trump's Ukraine envoy cancelled at US request The scheduled comments to the media by Zelenskyy and Trump's Ukraine envoy were called off after their meeting.

A news conference following talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump’s Ukraine envoy was cancelled on Thursday at the request of US officials, a Kyiv official said.

The scheduled media briefing by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and retired US Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, was cancelled following their meeting, according to Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhii Nikiforov.

Kellogg’s visit to Kyiv came amid escalating tensions between Trump and Zelenskyy, straining their personal relations and raising further uncertainty about the future of US support for Ukraine's war effort.

Nikiforov gave no other reason other than that the cancellation was in accordance with US wishes.

The US delegation made no immediate comment.

At the start of the meeting, photographers and video journalists were briefly allowed into the room, capturing Zelenskyy and Kellogg shaking hands before taking their seats across from each other at a table in the presidential office in Kyiv.

They were expected to discuss Trump’s proposed efforts to bring an end to the nearly three-year-long war.

(With AP inputs)

