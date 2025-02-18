Zelenskyy postpones Saudi visit amid US-Russia talks on Ukraine Fierce battles continue along a 1,000 km front, with Russia advancing in Donetsk while Ukraine holds a small part of Russia's Kursk region from its August 2024 attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has postponed his planned visit to Saudi Arabia, citing the exclusion of Ukrainian officials from ongoing talks between the United States and Russia regarding the war in Ukraine. The visit, initially scheduled for this week, has been rescheduled for March 10.

During a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Zelenskyy stated, “I’ve made a decision that I’ll not travel to Saudi Arabia … because I don't want to give the wrong impression.” He expressed disappointment over Ukraine’s absence in discussions that could determine its future.

“These talks are happening between representatives of Russia and the United States about Ukraine—and without Ukraine,” Zelenskyy added, emphasizing Kyiv’s frustration at being sidelined.

Zelenskyy had arrived in Ankara on Tuesday after a visit to the United Arab Emirates on Monday. His visit to Saudi Arabia was initially scheduled for Wednesday, but he confirmed he would now travel to Riyadh in March. The kingdom is currently hosting high-level diplomatic talks between the US and Russia.

US and Russia agree to work toward ending war

In a notable diplomatic development, the US and Russia have agreed to initiate efforts to end the war in Ukraine and restore diplomatic and economic relations. Following discussions in Saudi Arabia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced a commitment to further negotiations.

Rubio outlined three key priorities: restoring embassy staffing in Washington and Moscow, establishing a high-level task force to support Ukraine peace negotiations, and exploring economic cooperation. However, he stressed that the discussions were in the preliminary stages and that significant progress remained to be made.

Lavrov described the talks as “very useful,” stating that both sides “not only listened but also heard each other.” The meeting included senior US and Russian officials, such as Trump’s national security adviser Michael Waltz and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov.

Ukraine and European allies express concerns

Despite the diplomatic breakthrough, Ukraine has insisted that it will not recognize any agreements made without its participation. Zelenskyy reaffirmed that Kyiv would reject any outcomes from discussions it was not involved in. European allies have also voiced concerns over being sidelined in negotiations that could reshape global geopolitics.

Shift in US policy toward Russia

The renewed engagement marks a significant shift in US policy toward Russia, departing from years of sanctions and diplomatic isolation. Since Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, relations between Moscow and Washington have reached historic lows.

Rubio suggested that resolving the Ukraine conflict could unlock broader cooperation with Russia on global issues. “Ending the war in Ukraine could open doors for geopolitical and economic partnerships that benefit the world,” he said.

The meeting in Saudi Arabia is expected to lay the groundwork for a potential summit between former US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, no date has been set, with officials suggesting that a meeting could be arranged in the coming weeks.

As diplomatic efforts continue, Ukraine remains firm that no decisions should be made without its direct involvement, stressing the need for an inclusive resolution to the ongoing conflict.

(Inputs from AP)