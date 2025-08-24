Zelenskyy may visit India soon, Ukrainian envoy shares details The development follows after NSA Ajit Doval, during his visit to Russia earlier this month, confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India by the end of the year.

New Delhi:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit India soon, and the two sides are currently discussing the 'precise date', said the country's envoy Oleksandr Polishchuk on Saturday. During his visit to Kyiv in August last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited Zelenskyy to India.

"In relation to the declaration about the future strategic partnership between India and Ukraine, believe me, we have potential for that. The Indian Prime Minister invited Zelensky to come to India. Both sides are working on this. We expect President Zelenskyy to be in India, definitely. It will be a great achievement in our bilateral relationship... We are trying to agree on a precise date," Ukraine Ambassador to India Oleksandr Polishchuk told news agency ANI.

Russia's Putin to visit India by end of year

The development follows after National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, during his visit to Russia earlier this month, confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India by the end of the year.

Putin's India visit is significant as it comes at a time when US President Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on New Delhi have pushed the country closer to Russia and China, which experts believe may lead to a potential revival of the RIC troika.

PM Modi's push for peace in Ukraine

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on multiple occasions, has stressed that "this is not the era of war", advocating for peace between Ukraine and Russia. He has also held telephonic conversations with both Putin and Zelenskyy, stressing that India wants peace between the two nations.

Later, India also welcomed the summit between Putin and Trump in Alaska, saying "their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable." "India appreciates the progress made in the Summit. The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement on August 16.

