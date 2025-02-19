Zelenskyy hits back at Trump over 'approval ratings' remark, says he is in 'disinformation bubble'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said that US President Donald Trump is living in a Russian “disinformation space” regarding his previous day's comments about the Ukrainian leader's approval rating. Earlier, Trump said at Mar-a-Lago that Zelenskyy's rating stood at 4 per cent, while he also accused Ukraine of starting the war with Russia. According to some media reports, Zelenskyy countered Trump's allegations, saying the American president is trapped in a "disinformation bubble". He also added that his country was not for sale.
"Unfortunately, President Trump—I have great respect for him as a leader of a nation that we have great respect for, the American people who always support us—unfortunately lives in this disinformation space," media reports quote Zelenskyy as saying.
Zelenskyy replied in a news conference in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv “We have seen this disinformation. We understand that it is coming from Russia."