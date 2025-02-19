Zelenskyy hits back at Trump over 'approval ratings' remark, says he is in 'disinformation bubble' US President Donald Trump earlier suggested in one of his comments that Ukraine started the war with Russia while acknowledging that Russia wants to end the 'barbarism'.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said that US President Donald Trump is living in a Russian “disinformation space” regarding his previous day's comments about the Ukrainian leader's approval rating. Earlier, Trump said at Mar-a-Lago that Zelenskyy's rating stood at 4 per cent, while he also accused Ukraine of starting the war with Russia. According to some media reports, Zelenskyy countered Trump's allegations, saying the American president is trapped in a "disinformation bubble". He also added that his country was not for sale.

"Unfortunately, President Trump—I have great respect for him as a leader of a nation that we have great respect for, the American people who always support us—unfortunately lives in this disinformation space," media reports quote Zelenskyy as saying.

Zelenskyy replied in a news conference in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv “We have seen this disinformation. We understand that it is coming from Russia."