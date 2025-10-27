Zakir Naik, who was banned by Hasina govt over Dhaka attack, to get red carpet welcome in Bangladesh Over 20 people were killed in the blast in Bangladesh's Dhaka and one of the bombers had reportedly claimed to have been inspired by Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's speeches.

Dhaka:

Nine years after being banned by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is all set to roll a red-carpet welcome for controversial Islamic preacher and wanted Indian fugitive Zakir Naik next month.

Naik, known for his hardline speeches and controversial remarks, will visit Bangladesh for the first time from November 28 to December 20, 2025, where he will deliver a series of sermons across the country. His month-long visit has been approved by the interim Yunus government.

Why was Naik banned?

The previous Sheikh Hasina government had banned Zakir Naik following the July 2016 Dhaka Holey Artisan Bakery terror attack. Naik was accused of promoting communal disharmony through his Peace TV channel and social media platforms, which together have over 20 million followers.

Over 20 people were killed in the blast in Dhaka, and one of the bombers had reportedly claimed to have been inspired by Naik’s speeches. Some of the youths who joined the Islamic State had allegedly said that they were attracted to the Middle East's deadliest terror group after meeting the controversial preacher.

However, Naik has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attack or in promoting terrorism, maintaining that his teachings advocate peace and interfaith understanding.

Naik's tour to Pakistan

The Bangladesh government's decision to host Naik comes less than a year after Pakistan extended a similar reception to the controversial preacher. Last year, the Pakistan government gave Naik a red carpet welcome upon his arrival in Islamabad.

During that trip, he was reportedly seen meeting members of the banned terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), including commander Muzammil Iqbal Hashmi, Muhammad Harris Dhar, and Faisal Nadeem, all of whom were designated as international terrorists by the United States in 2008.

Zakir Naik is also wanted in India

Within hours of the Dhaka attack, Zakir Naik fled India after one of the attackers reportedly told Bangladeshi investigators that he had been influenced by Naik's sermons on YouTube.

Since then, Naik has remained a fugitive, facing multiple charges in India, including hate speech and inciting communal disharmony. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a case against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (now Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).

He is stated to be residing in Malaysia at the moment. India has repeatedly sought his extradition from Malaysia, where Naik has lived since 2016, but Kuala Lumpur has not complied.

