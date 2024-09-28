Zainab Nasrallah, daughter of Hezbollah chief, killed in Israeli strike on Beirut: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : X Zainab Nasrallah, the daughter of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel Hezbollah conflict: Zainab Nasrallah, the daughter of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut's suburbs on Friday. This came as Israel stepped up its airstrikes on Lebanon as a wave of air raids hit Beirut, unleashing attacks on the Iran-backed militant outfit Hezbollah’s headquarters that apparently targeted its head Nasrallah.

Israel's Channel 12 reported her death, although there has been no official confirmation from Hezbollah or Lebanese authorities. Zainab, known for her outspoken loyalty to Hezbollah and her family's sacrifices, had previously spoken publicly about the death of her brother, Hadi, who was killed by Israeli forces in 1997, according to the Jerusalem Post.

If confirmed, Zainab’s death could have significant symbolic implications for Hezbollah, potentially influencing the group's response to the escalating conflict with Israel that has killed more than 800 people in a week. Her statements about Hezbollah had underscored the public narrative that martyrdom is seen as a noble cause within her family and among the group's supporters.

Is Hassan Nasrallah alive?

The fate of Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed group for 32 years, remains unclear, with Hezbollah yet to issue any statement on his status as Israel continued airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs and other areas of Lebanon on Saturday. “Hard to believe he [Nasrallah] got out of it alive,” an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post, adding that Nasrallah had been one of the targets of the strike.

Thousands of people have fled the area since Friday's attack, congregating in squares, parks and sidewalks in downtown Beirut and seaside areas. Israel hopes it will not have to proceed with a ground invasion against Hezbollah in Lebanon, a senior Israeli official said on Friday after Israel attacked the group's central headquarters in Beirut.

"They want to destroy Dahiyeh, they want to destroy all of us," said Sari, a man in his 30s who gave only his first name, referring to the suburb he had fled after an Israeli evacuation order. Nearby, the newly displaced in Beirut's Martyrs Square rolled mats onto the ground to try to sleep.

Earlier, a source close to Hezbollah told Reuters that Nasrallah was alive. Iran's Tasnim news agency also reported he was safe. A senior Iranian security official told Reuters that Tehran was checking his status. Meanwhile, the Israeli military said about 10 projectiles had crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory and that some had been intercepted.

Israel eliminates Hezbollah commander as conflict escalates

Israel's five hours of continuous strikes on Beirut Friday's attack targeting Nasrallah, by far the most powerful by Israel on the city during the conflict with Hezbollah that has played out in parallel to the Gaza war for nearly a year. The escalation has sharply increased fears the conflict could spiral out of control, potentially drawing in Iran, Hezbollah's principal backer, as well as the United States.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it had killed the commander of Hezbollah's missile unit, Muhammad Ali Ismail, and his deputy Hossein Ahmed Ismail. Lebanese health authorities confirmed six dead and 91 wounded in the initial attack on Friday - the fourth on Beirut's Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs in a week and the heaviest since a 2006 war.

Hezbollah's al-Manar television reported seven buildings were destroyed. Hours later, the Israeli military told residents in parts of Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate as it targeted missile launchers and weapons storage sites it said were under civilian housing. Hezbollah denied any weapons or arms depots were located in buildings that were hit in the Beirut suburbs, the group's media office said in a statement.

Netanyahu warns Iran, Hezbollah

Hours before the latest barrage, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the United Nations that his country had a right to continue the campaign as he abruptly cut short a visit to the United States. He also warned “tyrants of Iran” that Israel will hit back if Tehran does so. “There is no place in Iran where the long arm of Israel cannot reach,” he said in a stern message at the UN General Assembly address.

"Israel will win this battle. We will win this battle because we don't have a choice. After generations in which our people were slaughtered, were mercilessly butchered, and no one raised a finger in our defence. We now have a state, a brave army and we are defending ourselves," Netanyahu added. Several delegations walked out as the Israeli PM approached the lectern.

The Israeli Prime Minister called upon the world to "stop appeasing Iran" stating that it will endanger every country in the Middle East and other nations across the globe. He said in no uncertain terms that the world has been turning a "blind eye" to external aggression by Iran and the appeasement "must end now".

Iran, which said Friday's attack crossed "red lines", accused Israel of using US-made "bunker-busting" bombs. Meanwhile, Hezbollah has so far fired hundreds of rockets and missiles against targets in Israel, including Tel Aviv. The group said it fired rockets on Friday at the northern Israeli city of Safed, where a woman was treated for minor injuries.

(with inputs from agencies)

