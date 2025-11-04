Yunus presents 'Art of Triumph' to Turkish delegation after controversial map gift to Pakistan A map featured on the cover of the book has sparked regional controversy, as it reportedly resembles those promoted by Islamic extremist groups advocating for a "Greater Bangladesh"—a vision that involves Bangladesh extending its borders into India’s northeastern states.

Dhaka:

Bangladesh may face renewed tensions with India after Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus presented a book, Art of Triumph, to a Turkish parliamentary delegation on Monday. The book, a collection of graffiti and wall murals created by Bangladeshi students, has drawn attention internationally for featuring a disputed map.

The controversy arises from illustrations in the book that appear to show India’s northeastern states, including Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, as part of Bangladesh. This follows a similar incident when Yunus gave the same book to a senior Pakistani Army official during a recent visit to Dhaka.

‘Greater Bangladesh’ map to fuel regional tensions

Analysts suggest that Yunus’s choice of the map may symbolically endorse these territorial claims, raising concerns within diplomatic and security circles. While India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has not released an official statement, it is reportedly monitoring the developments closely.

Muhammad Yunus- Shehbaz Sharif meeting at UNGA

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently met with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus to discuss strengthening bilateral relations. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where both leaders were attending.

During their conversation at the UN Headquarters, Yunus welcomed Pakistan’s efforts to boost engagement and emphasized the need to improve trade and cultural ties between the two countries.

Sharif on strained ties with India

Earlier, Yunus said the relationship between India and Bangladesh was going through a rough patch as New Delhi did not like the protest triggered by the students last year. Yunus said Sheikh Hasina had taken refuge in India, which was “creating tension” between the two nations.

He also said ‘fake’ media reports from India were also responsible for the worsened tensions.