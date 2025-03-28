Yunus meets Jinping today: Take a look at Bangladesh-China diplomatic, political, and trade ties China and Bangladesh completed 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2025. Notably, after Yunus government took over in Bangladesh, China has been hosting several Bangladeshi delegations.

China and Bangladesh on Friday signed nine agreements as Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus met with President Xi Jinping. The agreements signed between China and Bangladesh covered economic and technical cooperation between the two governments and cooperation in the areas of development, translation and publication of classical literary work, exchange and cooperation on cultural heritage, news exchange and media, and the health sector. In his meeting with the Chinese leader, Yunus highlighted student protests that led to regime change in Dhaka and urged Beijing to play a “greater role” in establishing peace and stability.

Bangladesh, China complete 50 years of diplomatic relations

Bangladesh and China reached a special milestone in the year 2025 as both countries completed 50 years of diplomatic ties. Since the Yunus government took over, China has been hosting a number of Bangladesh delegations, including Bangladesh's adviser for Foreign Affairs Touhid Hossain and hardline Islamic parties such as the Jamaat-e-Islami and opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

According to analysts, Beijing has been carefully watching the unfolding chaotic situation in Dhaka after Sheikh Hasina's government was ousted from power in Bangladesh.

Trade ties between Bangladesh and China

China is Bangladesh's fourth-largest lender after Japan, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, with total loans disbursed since 1975 coming to USD 7.5 billion, according to a report in the Daily Star newspaper of Bangladesh. According to a report by the Organisation for Research on China and Asia, China made an investment of USD 1.4 billion in Bangladesh in 2023.

As per the Observatory of Economic Complexity, Chinese exports were worth USD 22.9 billion in 2023 to Bangladesh, with the main products being refined petroleum, light rubberised knitted fabric, among others. Bangladesh had exported goods worth USD 1.02 billion to China.

What does Yunus govt want from China?

Notably, the Yunus government is pitching for a shift of industries from China to ward off heavy tariffs being imposed by US President Donald Trump on Chinese goods. In the current meeting between both leaders, both sides discussed issues of mutual interest, eyeing a new chapter in relations, according to Bangladesh media reports.

