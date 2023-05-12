YouTuber, who staged plane crash, could land up in jail for 20 years

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, TREVOR JACOB YOUTUBE YouTuber stages plane crash, booked

United States: A YouTuber could be sentenced for up to 20 years in jail after he crashed his plane for making a viral video.

According to The Guardian, a YouTuber named Trevor Jacob agreed to plead guilty over the point of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation. If convicted, the YouTuber could land up in federal jail for up to 20 years.

The video has so far received over 3 million views.

The certificate of the 29-year-old private pilot has also been revoked by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The pilot had staged the crash in California's Los Padres national forest in December 2021.

In the video, the pilot showed him escaping from the single-engine aircraft wearing a parachute as he claimed that it had malfunctioned.

