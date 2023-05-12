Friday, May 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. YouTuber, who staged plane crash, could land up in jail for 20 years

YouTuber, who staged plane crash, could land up in jail for 20 years

The certificate of the 29-year-old private pilot has been revoked by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: May 12, 2023 18:49 IST
YouTuber stages plane crash, booked
Image Source : SCREENGRAB, TREVOR JACOB YOUTUBE YouTuber stages plane crash, booked

United States: A YouTuber could be sentenced for up to 20 years in jail after he crashed his plane for making a viral video.

According to The Guardian, a YouTuber named Trevor Jacob agreed to plead guilty over the point of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation. If convicted, the YouTuber could land up in federal jail for up to 20 years.

The video has so far received over 3 million views.

The certificate of the 29-year-old private pilot has also been revoked by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The pilot had staged the crash in California's Los Padres national forest in December 2021.

In the video, the pilot showed him escaping from the single-engine aircraft wearing a parachute as he claimed that it had malfunctioned.

ALSO READ | Agastya Chauhan, popular YouTuber, dies while trying to ride at 300 kmph on superbike at Yamuna e-way

Latest World News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News