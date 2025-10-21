'Your mom did': White House press secretary snaps at reporter over question on Trump-Putin meeting The exchange took place after HuffPost journalist S.V. Dáte asked Leavitt who had selected the location for the reported meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Washington:

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday called a reporter a “left-wing hack” after responding to his text about the upcoming Trump–Putin summit with the remark, “Your mom did.”

The exchange occurred when HuffPost journalist S.V. Dáte asked Leavitt who had chosen the location for the reported meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Leavitt later shared a screenshot of their conversation on X, accusing the reporter of bias against the President.

About the feud

“For context, S.V. Date of the Huffington Post is not a journalist interested in the facts. He is a left-wing hack who has consistently attacked President Trump for years and constantly bombards my phone with Democrat talking points,” Leavitt wrote.

"Just take a look at S.V. Date's feed, it reads like an anti-Trump personal diary. Here is my full response to his ‘inquiry.’ Activists who masquerade as real reporters do a disservice to the profession."

According to Al Jazeera, no date has yet been finalised for the Trump–Putin summit, which is expected to take place in Budapest in the coming weeks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed willingness to join the talks if invited, though he raised concerns over Hungary’s close ties with Moscow.

“If I am invited to Budapest… in a format where we meet as three, or as in shuttle diplomacy, President Trump meets with Putin and President Trump meets with me, then, in one format or another, we will agree," Zelenskyy told reporters.

