'You're giving me bullsh*t numbers': New book reveals Trump's heated clash over India tariffs

New Delhi:

A new book on Donald Trump's presidency has revealed a tense exchange between the US President and his Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over India's tariffs on American goods. According to the book Regime Change, Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, Trump became frustrated during internal discussions on trade and accused officials of providing incorrect information about the tariffs imposed by India on US products.

The book, written by New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, offers a behind-the-scenes look at key decisions and disagreements within the Trump administration.

Trump questions official figures

The authors claim that Trump was convinced India imposed much higher tariffs on American goods than the figures presented by US trade officials. During one discussion, Trump reportedly demanded "hard facts" about tariffs imposed by countries such as India and China. When officials presented data from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), Trump allegedly dismissed the numbers and accused his team of providing inaccurate information.

According to the book, Trump believed India's tariff rates were around 175 per cent or even higher, far above the figures cited by US agencies.

Trade tensions were already rising

The reported disagreement came during a period when trade relations between Washington and New Delhi were becoming increasingly strained. The White House had repeatedly criticised India's tariff structure, describing some duties as among the highest imposed by major economies. US officials argued that American exporters faced significant barriers while trying to access the Indian market.

The issue later became a key factor in Trump's broader tariff policy. The dispute eventually escalated into concrete policy measures.

Trump first imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods as part of his wider trade actions. Later, his administration announced an additional 25 per cent tariff, citing India's continued purchase of Russian oil.

The move pushed total US tariffs on certain Indian imports to 50 per cent, placing India among the countries facing some of Washington's toughest trade measures at the time. The decision triggered diplomatic and trade tensions between the two countries and affected ongoing negotiations.

Trade talks return to the table

Despite the disagreements, both countries continued efforts to improve economic relations. In February 2026, India and the United States announced a framework for a bilateral trade agreement aimed at reducing trade barriers and improving market access.

Under the proposed deal, tariffs are expected to be lowered on both sides. The agreement also includes provisions for increased access to agricultural and other products. The US administration later removed the additional 25 per cent tariff after India committed to ending purchases of Russian oil, according to a White House fact sheet.

Officials from both countries are now working to finalise the agreement. Recent meetings between US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal have focused on resolving remaining issues before the deal is formally implemented.

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