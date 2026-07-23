Yemen's Houthis claim attack on two Saudi oil tankers in Red Sea, days after blockade on Saudi shipping

Sanaa (Yemen):

Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Wednesday claimed responsibility for an attack carried out against two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, days after Saudi Arabia’s strike on the Sanaa International Airport. The attack further threatens the security and stability of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait through which around 12% of the world’s trade usually passes. Yahya Sare, a Houthi military spokesperson, said in a statement on Telegram that the group's forces targeted two Saudi oil tankers identified as "ENCELIA" and "LAYLA",

What did Yemen’s Houthis group claim?

The spokesperson of Yemen’s Houthis group further described the attack as an ‘equation of ‘an eye for an eye’, saying, "Within the context of breaking the unjust and oppressive siege imposed by the Saudi enemy on our dear people for twelve years, and in affirmation of the equation of 'siege for a siege,' and in confirmation of the right of our great people to confront Saudi-American injustice and tyranny and to reclaim their wealth and legitimate rights."

He claimed the group had carried out a "precision military operation" against the two vessels, alleging they had breached a blockade the group had declared in the Red Sea. "The operation was carried out by a number of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones. The strikes were precise, thanks to Allah's grace and assistance, and resulted in a large fire broke out on both vessels," the statement read.

What did Riyadh say about the attack?

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) announced that all crew members aboard the Saudi-owned vessel ENCELIA were safe and catered to, citing Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority (TGA). The news agency further added that the vessel was targeted while transiting the Red Sea, resulting in a fire at the bow of the ship.

Blockade of Saudi shipping to continue: Houthis

The Houthis spokesperson further reinstated its blockade on Saudi shipping, claiming that ten ships were forced to retreat and return following the operation. "The Armed Forces will continue their naval operations against the Saudi enemy and will persist in enforcing the 'A siege for a siege' equation," Saree said.

He went on to warn that any further action against Yemen would be met with "large-scale operations" inside Saudi territory. "We affirm to the Saudi enemy that any folly or aggression targeting our country will be met with large-scale operations deep within its territory, and the consequences will be dire for it, by Allah's will and power," he added.

Why did the group announce a blockade on Saudi Arabia?

Yemen’s Houthi rebels had announced on Monday that they would be imposing a maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the blockade and airstrikes on its Sanaa International Airport by the Kingdom. The blockade threatened the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a gateway to the Red Sea through which around 12% of the world’s trade usually passes.

The development may have major consequences for India, as the Strait of Hormuz, another vital chokepoint, also remains uncertain amidst ongoing conflict between the US and Iran.

(With inputs from ANI)

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