Xi Jinping vows 'historic mission' to bring Taiwan under China's control: 'No chance of independence'

Xi made the remarks at a ceremony in Beijing marking the 160th birth anniversary of Sun Yat-sen, a prominent Chinese nationalist leader revered on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. Xi also serves as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

While expressing willingness to take into account Taiwan's ground realities and the interests of its people, Xi adopted a firm stance against any form of separatist activity.

Xi doubles down on taking back Taiwan

According to state-run Xinhua news agency, Xi said resolving the Taiwan question and achieving national reunification remained a shared aspiration of the Chinese people and an essential part of the country's national rejuvenation.

He called on people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, as well as Chinese communities worldwide, to oppose what Beijing describes as "Taiwan independence" forces and work towards peaceful cross-Strait relations and reunification.

Xi said China was willing to hold dialogue and consultations with people from different sectors in Taiwan on cross-Strait relations and national reunification, provided they adhered to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus.

He added that Beijing would give due consideration to Taiwan's realities and the interests and sentiments of its people but would not allow any form of separatist activity.

"The complete reunification of our motherland must be realised, and it can, without doubt, be realised," Xi said, describing the historical trend as unstoppable.

One country, two systems framework

Reaffirming Beijing's position, Xi said China remained committed to peaceful reunification under the framework of "one country, two systems".

China considers Taiwan a part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to bring the self-governed island under its control.

The 1992 Consensus, frequently cited by Beijing, refers to an informal understanding between representatives from mainland China and Taiwan that there is only one China, although the two sides may differ over its political interpretation.

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