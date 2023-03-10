Xi Jinping unanimously elected Chinese President, Central Military Commission chairman

Follow us on Image Source : AP Xi Jinping over the years emerged as most powerful person in China

Xi Jinping unanimously elected President of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) at the ongoing session of the 14th National People's Congress, reports Xinhua news agency. Xi, is the paramount leader of China since being elected as the president of the People's Republic of China in March 2013.

Xi, 69, was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) as its leader in October last year, becoming the first Chinese leader after the party founder Mao Zedong to continue in power beyond the two five-year terms.

China’s legislature, the National People’s Congress (NPC) often described as the rubber stamp Parliament, for its mechanical and routine endorsement of the decisions of the CPC on Friday voted on the expected lines ratifying Xi’s third term. Xi is widely expected to continue in power for life. He has already been elected as the General Secretary of the CPC during its last October Congress, which also elected a new leadership for all its top policy bodies. This year’s annual session of the NPC is regarded significant as it heralds a once-in-a-ten-year change of leadership of the Chinese government, including the Premier who presides over the State Council, the central Cabinet. The term of the present Premier Li Keqiang will end with this year’s NPC session. His successor, widely expected to be Li Qiang, who is a close associate of Xi, is likely to be elected by the NPC on Saturday.

All the names of the new leadership have been approved by the Plenum of the CPC headed by Xi a few weeks ago. The NPC approval is a routine formality. The new Premier will address the annual press conference on Mar 13, the last day of this year’s annual NPC session.

China's other top leaders

Six men sit alongside Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the ruling Communist Party's all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee, handling major portfolios from propaganda to corruption fighting. All are party veterans with close personal and professional ties to Xi, China's most powerful figure in decades. Their roles are expected to come more into focus during the ongoing session of the National People's Congress, China's ceremonial legislature. The backgrounds of the six show the continued “prominence of politics in Xi Jinping's vision for China's governance,” said Neil Thomas, a fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute's Center for China Analysis.

The standing committee has only male representatives and the 24-member Politburo, which has had only four female members since the 1990s, also has no female officials after the departure of Vice Premier Sun Chunlan.

Some details about the standing committee members in order of their party rank:

Li Qiang: Perhaps the official closest to Xi, Li Qiang is widely expected to take over as premier, nominally in charge of the Cabinet and caretaker of the economy. Li is best known for ruthlessly enforcing a brutal “zero-COVID” lockdown on Shanghai last spring as party boss of the Chinese financial hub, proving his loyalty to Xi in the face of complaints from residents over their lack of access to food, medical care and basic services. Li, 63, came to know Xi during the future president's term as head of Li's native Zhejiang, a relatively wealthy southeastern province now known as a technology and manufacturing powerhouse.

Zhao Leji: A holdover from the previous Politburo Standing Committee, Zhao Leji won Xi's trust as head of the party's anti-corruption watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, pursuing an anti-graft campaign that has frozen all potential opposition to the leader. Zhao, 65, is expected to serve as the head of the National People's Congress and its standing committee which handles most actual legislative work.

Wang Huning: Another returnee from the previous standing committee, Wang Huning is from an academic background, having been a professor of international politics at Shanghai's Fudan University and a senior adviser to two of Xi's predecessors. Unusual for a top official, Wang, 67, has never held office at either the local or central government level. Wang is known for authoring books critiquing Western politics and society, and is expected to be named head of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the NPC's advisory body that, in coordination with the party's United Front Department, works to build the Xi's influence and image abroad.

Cai Qi: As leader of the capital since 2017, Cai Qi oversaw the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been celebrated by the party as a victory.

Cai, 67, also oversaw the forcible eviction of thousands of migrant workers from rundown urban neighborhoods and kept COVID cases relatively low in Beijing without enacting the harsh measures seen in Shanghai and elsewhere. Cai, who holds a doctorate in economics, also entered into Xi's political orbit in the Zhejiang political scene.

An early adopter of Chinese social media, Cai is also among the very few top officials to have visited Taiwan, praising the island's ubiquitous convenience stores in a 2012 posting for Caixin magazine's website.

He's expected to be put in charge of propaganda and messaging.

Ding Xuexiang: As director of the party's General Office since 2017, Ding Xuexiang has effectively served as Xi's chief of staff, notably present on state visits and meetings with foreign leaders.

Like Wang, Ding has never held government office but sits at the center of party affairs just below the Politburo. Still just 60, Ding's career took off after he was appointed secretary to Xi during his brief term as Shanghai party head. He is expected to be appointed first vice premier overseeing administrative matters.

Li Xi: Prior to his appointment to the standing committee, Li Xi, 66, headed Guangdong province, one of China's wealthiest regions and the base of its vast manufacturing sector. He earlier served as party secretary of Mao Zedong' s famed revolutionary base of Yan'an and had became an early pioneer in what is known as “red tourism,” promoting sites hallowed to the party's history prior to its seizure of power in 1949. A close Xi confidante, Li has already been appointed to replace Zhao as head of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

