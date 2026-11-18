Trump arrived in China from the Philippines, where he had attended the annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit. Xi greeted him on the tarmac after Air Force One landed in Shenzhen, a major technology and business hub hosting world leaders for the APEC gathering.

The two leaders met at the foot of the aircraft's stairs, exchanged a handshake and then embraced. A group of dancers also welcomed Trump, waving flowers and flags. Xi's reception was particularly notable as he did not personally greet Russian President Vladimir Putin, who also arrived in China on Wednesday, despite their close ties.

High-stakes summit

Trump's meetings with leaders of two of Washington's biggest geopolitical rivals come amid growing tensions in international relations, with the US President also facing strained ties with traditional allies, including Canada and NATO partners in Europe.

Washington's tariffs, aimed at reducing China's trade surplus, have done little to slow the country's manufacturing dominance. China is on course to record its second consecutive year of exporting USD 1 trillion more in goods than it imports.

The APEC summit is also expected to focus on artificial intelligence (AI), with countries facing the challenge of balancing its economic potential against national security concerns. While the technology is seen as a major driver of future economic growth, its rapid development has raised questions about regulation, security and the possibility of AI evolving beyond human control.

Technology and semiconductor trade are also likely to feature in discussions between Washington and Beijing. Trump recently faced questions over why his administration had not taken tougher steps to restrict China's access to advanced computer chips used in developing AI models that compete with American technology.

Acknowledging differences within his administration over the issue, Trump said there were differing opinions on restricting chip exports, adding, "We have a very good relationship with China, and you don't want to insult them."

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