COVID-19 manufactured in Wuhan laboratory, claims Chinese virologist who was asked to keep silent

Image Source : AP COVID-19 virus made in Wuhan laboratory: Chinese virologist claims she has proof

The coronavirus was manufactured in a laboratory in Wuhan, a Chinese virologist has claimed, adding she has a proof for the same. Believed to have fled China after becoming a whistleblower in the case, Li-Meng Yan has now claimed she has a proof to show that the deadly virus was made in a Wuhan lab and not from the wet-food market.

In a video released on YouTube, Li said she had to flee to the US for her own safety and is now determined to spread her findings to the world. She even said she joined the Loose Women from a secret location to tell us why she felt compelled to speak out, even if it meant putting her life on the line.

Li, stated that while she was working at Hong Kong's School of Public Health, she was asked by her supervisor first to investigate a new "SARS-like" virus in Wuhan on December 31 - but that her efforts were later stifled.

She also claimed that she was asked to keep silent and careful when she reported that cases appeared to be rising exponentially.

"Based on this you can identify these things. "I will [use this] evidence to tell people why this has come from the lab in China, why they are the ones who made it," she adds. "Anyone, even if you have no biology knowledge, will be able to read it, and check and identify and verify it yourself," she said as quoted in the article.

Accusing the Chinese authorities of dismissing her even before she fled the country, she said, "They deleted all my information and also they told people to spread rumours about me."

However, The Chinese National Health Commission, World Health Organisation and the University Of Hong Kong have disputed her claims, according to The Sun.

