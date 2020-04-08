Wuhan gets back to life post lockdown | PHOTOS

Image Source : AP In this April 1, 2020, photo, a resident wearing a mask against the new coronavirus naps on a bench near the government propaganda with the slogan "Chinese Dream" in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. When the Chinese city of Wuhan is at last released from virus quarantine Wednesday, April 8, 2020, it will be like awakening from a persistent slumber. Over the 76 days of lockdown, the city has at times lived in a crepuscular world of neither night or day, where time seems to pass more slowly and one day blurs into the next. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

After 11 weeks of lockdown, Wuhan city the origin point for the coronavirus pandemic, reopened on Wednesday. This post-awakening is like as if the Chinese city where the pandemic started late last year has awakened from a long slumber.

For more than two months, the once-bustling city of 11 million people was all but silent. Its borders were sealed, businesses closed and communities kept behind barriers. During the 76-day lockdown, Wuhan’s residents seemed to live in a crepuscular world of neither night nor day, with time passing slowly, each day blurring into the next. Now, residents of central China’s largest city are eager to reawaken and for life to flow back to its streets and factories. It’s a cycle many places will experience as the coronavirus sweeps through. Indiatvnews.com brings to you pictures from Wuhan showing people getting back to normal life after 11-week lockdown

In this April 4, 2020, photo, a resident wearing a mask against the new coronavirus walks past idling digging machineries along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. When the Chinese city of Wuhan is at last released from virus quarantine Wednesday, it will be like awakening from a persistent slumber. Over the 76 days of lockdown, the city has at times lived in a crepuscular world of neither night or day, where time seems to pass more slowly and one day blurs into the next. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

In this April 4, 2020, photo, residents wearing masks against the new coronavirus are silhouetted amongst plants along the river bund in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. When the Chinese city of Wuhan is at last released from virus quarantine Wednesday, it will be like awakening from a persistent slumber. Over the 76 days of lockdown, the city has at times lived in a crepuscular world of neither night or day, where time seems to pass more slowly and one day blurs into the next. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

