'Worthless man, shame on you': Netanyahu's wife gets into heated argument with ex-Israel PM in Knesset | VIDEO

Tensions erupted in the Israeli parliament as newly elected lawmakers were sworn in, with caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech interrupted by a heated exchange between his wife, Sara Netanyahu, and former PM Naftali Bennett.

The confrontation came as retired general Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu's main political rival, introduced several bills seeking greater scrutiny of the Prime Minister's handling of events surrounding the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack. The proposed legislation also seeks to reverse some of Netanyahu's most controversial measures, including legislation restricting the powers of the judiciary.

Eisenkot, who secured the support of 67 lawmakers and received the mandate to form the next government, has pledged to reverse several policies of the outgoing government. His Yashar Party also announced that it had gathered enough signatures to initiate a vote seeking the removal of Netanyahu-backed Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

VIDEO: Sara Netanyahu clashes with Bennett

During his speech, Netanyahu called for an investigation into allegations that Qatar had spent substantial sums to increase Arab voter turnout in the October elections. Bennett interrupted him, asking why he hadn't declared Qatar an enemy state.

"What about a State Commission of Inquiry (into October 7)? Why don’t you declare Qatar an enemy state? What about your Qatari advisers?" Bennett asked, referring to allegations that two of Netanyahu's aides had received payments to promote Qatari interests while working in the Prime Minister's Office.

The remarks triggered a heated exchange, with Sara Netanyahu confronting Bennett over his alleged links with Arab parties. Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Likud faction chairman Ofir Katz also joined the argument, shouting at the opposition leader, The Times of Israel reported.

"You sit with the Joint List, and you want to talk. You worthless man. Shame on you!?" Ben-Gvir said. Netanyahu briefly stopped speaking and waited for the confrontation to subside before resuming his address.

Eisenkot later described Netanyahu's speech as "shameful" and "hate-filled", saying the caretaker Prime Minister was unfit to remain in office for even another minute.

Arab lawmakers also criticised Netanyahu, calling him a "racist". Eisenkot subsequently cancelled a meeting with the Likud Party scheduled for Wednesday.

Netanyahu targets Arab parties

Netanyahu, who will continue as caretaker Prime Minister until a new government is formed, also launched a strong attack on Arab political parties, particularly the Joint List and Ra'am. The parties could potentially support Eisenkot's opposition bloc in its bid to form the next government.

Calling such an alliance "shameful" and "forbidden", Netanyahu warned against forming what he described as a dangerous government dependent on Arab-majority parties, accusing them of supporting terrorism.

"To those who are thinking of establishing a government with these people, I say: Are you prepared to be dependent on those whose purpose is the destruction of the Jewish state? You would place the fate of our country into their hands?" he said.

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