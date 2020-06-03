Image Source : AP Coronavirus cases worldwide cross 6.4 million mark; death toll at 3,82,188

Coronavirus cases have crossed 6.4 million mark worldwide, taking positive patients toll to 6,477,966 with 382,188 deaths while 3,009,648 have recovered, according to Worldometer figures. United States, Spain, Russia, India, UK, Germany, Brazil, Italy, France are among the worst-hit countries having maximum cases of coronavirus and the numbers are increasing every day.

The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country with positive cases toll at 1,881,205 including 108,059 deaths. Following US, is Brazil with second-most maximum number of coronavirus cases 5,56,668 including 31,278 deaths and Russia with 4,23,741 cases including 5,037 deaths.

Italy marked its annual Republic Day with a tribute to the almost 33,500 Italians who lost their lives to the novel coronavirus. The national holiday is the anniversary of June 2, 1946, when a majority of Italians voted in favor of being a republic instead of a monarchy in a national referendum that was also the first time women were allowed to vote, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Tuesday morning, Italian President Sergio Mattarella placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a monument in the central Piazza Venezia, in the presence of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and other top officials.Then the Air Force acrobatics team -- the Frecce Tricolori (Italian for "three-colored arrows") -- flew in formation over the capital, leaving smoke trails in the colors of the Italian flag: green, white, and red.

This year, beginning on May 25, the Frecce Tricolori have flown over the capitals of Italy's 20 regions in what the Air Force called "a symbolic hugging of the entire nation with the three-colored smoke in a sign of unity, solidarity and recovery."

