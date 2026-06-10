World leaders applaud PM Modi as he becomes longest-serving continuous elected Prime Minister

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received congratulatory messages from world leaders on Wednesday after becoming the longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister in India's history, a milestone that reflects both his political longevity and sustained electoral success. Having now served 4,399 consecutive days in office, PM Modi has moved past the previous record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The achievement comes at a time when the BJP continues to expand its political reach, further strengthening its position across several parts of the country.

Leaders from Asia, the Pacific, the Caribbean and the United States hailed the landmark moment, describing it as a reflection of the confidence Indian voters have repeatedly shown in Modi's leadership.

Sri Lanka calls it a reflection of public trust

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka praised PM Modi's long tenure and said the achievement reflected the faith placed in him by the people of India.

"A testament not only to your years in office, but also to the trust and confidence that the people of the world's largest democracy have repeatedly placed in your leadership,” he posted.

India and Sri Lanka have worked closely on several fronts in recent years, particularly during Colombo's economic crisis when New Delhi stepped in with crucial support. The relationship has continued to grow, making the congratulatory message especially significant.

Pacific nation praises India’s development journey

From the Pacific region, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape shed light on India's transformation during PM Modi's years in office. In a personal message, he described the Indian leader as an example of leadership and pointed to the country's development achievements over the past decade.

Marape in a video message described PM Modi as "a role model and an example of leadership.” India has steadily increased its engagement with Pacific Island nations in recent years, with Modi positioning New Delhi as an important partner for developing countries and emerging economies.

Caribbean leader highlights India's growing global voice

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar also joined the chorus of congratulations, saying India has become a stronger and more influential voice on global issues during Modi's tenure.

She noted that PM Modi's rise from a modest background to leading the world's largest democracy has inspired many people beyond India's borders. Her remarks reflected the growing attention India's political and economic rise has attracted internationally.

US Senator says India-US ties have reached new heights

In the United States, Senator John Cornyn congratulated Modi on the achievement and praised the transformation India has witnessed over the last decade.

He pointed to India's economic growth, poverty reduction efforts and expanding global influence, while also noting the deepening partnership between New Delhi and Washington. According to Cornyn, cooperation between the two countries has become stronger than ever during Modi's years in office.

Also Read: With 12 years in PMO, NDA to honour Narendra Modi for surpassing Nehru as India's longest-serving elected PM