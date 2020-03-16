Monday, March 16, 2020
     
World Health Organisation staffer tests positive for coronavirus

A staff member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the Geneva headquarters has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the mysterious new strain of coronavirus.

Geneva Updated on: March 16, 2020 22:47 IST
Image Source : AP

World Health Organisation staffer tests positive for coronavirus

A staff member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the Geneva headquarters has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the mysterious new strain of coronavirus. WHO in its press conference earlier had asked for a more proactive approach from the world to counter coronavirus.

Fight Against Coronavirus

"We have seen a rapid escalation in social distancing measures, like closing schools & canceling sporting events & other gatherings. But we haven't seen an urgent enough escalation in testing, isolation & contact tracing, which is the backbone of the COVID19 response," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom had said. 

(more to follow...)

 

