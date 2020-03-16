Image Source : AP World Health Organisation staffer tests positive for coronavirus

A staff member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the Geneva headquarters has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the mysterious new strain of coronavirus. WHO in its press conference earlier had asked for a more proactive approach from the world to counter coronavirus.

"We have seen a rapid escalation in social distancing measures, like closing schools & canceling sporting events & other gatherings. But we haven't seen an urgent enough escalation in testing, isolation & contact tracing, which is the backbone of the COVID19 response," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom had said.

