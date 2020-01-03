Won't let Sikhs live in Nankana Sahib, angry mob shouts outside gurdwara | VIDEO

Hundreds of protesters swarmed the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev, in Pakistan Friday evening and shouted inflammatory slogans. The protests were led by the family of Mohammad Hassan, the boy who allegedly abducted and converted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, who is the daughter of gurdwara's Pathi.

In a video, one of the protesters can be heard saying: "We will not let any Sikh live in Nankana Sahib and will change its name to Ghulaman-e-Mustafa." The protesters were seen raising slogans and saying that they were against the presence of the gurdwara there.

#Breaking update ; We will not let any Sikh live in #NankanaSahib and will change its names to Ghulam-e-Mustafra, a local Muslim protestor. pic.twitter.com/R5hsbLvQ3Y — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ راویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) January 3, 2020

