Won't let Sikhs live in Nankana Sahib, angry mob shouts outside gurdwara | VIDEO

Hundreds of protesters swarmed the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev, in Pakistan Friday evening and shouted inflammatory slogans. The protests were led by the family of Mohammad Hassan, the boy who allegedly abducted and converted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, who is the daughter of gurdwara's Pathi.

New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2020 20:39 IST
In a video, one of the protesters can be heard saying: "We will not let any Sikh live in Nankana Sahib and will change its name to Ghulaman-e-Mustafa." The protesters were seen raising slogans and saying that they were against the presence of the gurdwara there. 

