Women's Day 2025: Current female Heads of State and Prime Ministers, here's the list

Women have increasingly taken on leadership roles in the contemporary world, as they continue to break barriers and make history in their respective countries. From becoming heads of state to prime ministers, women have got their names etched in the history books. Figures such as Droupadi Murmu, Mette Frederiksen, Ursula von der Leyen, and Maia Sandu, among others, have made significant contributions to their countries and beyond.

Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on 25 July 2022. Previously, she was the Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021. She was born in a tribal family on 20 June 1958, in Uparbeda village, Mayurbhanj, Odisha. She was appointed the governor of Jharkhand on 18 May 2015.

Giorgia Meloni, who was born on January 15, 1977, currently serves as the Prime Minister of Italy. According to a report, she became involved in active politics at very early age. Currently, she is one of the most famous politicians in the world.

Mette Frederiksen, who is the leader of the centre-left Socialist Democratic Party, has served as the Prime Minister of Denmark since 2019. She is the youngest PM in Denmark's history.

Ursula von der Leyen serves as the president of the European Commission, which functions as the executive branch of the European Union. She was appointed in July 2019. She is the first woman to serve in this capacity and is responsible for legislation that affects more than 450 million Europeans.

Saara Kuugongelwa is currently the Prime Minister of Namibia. Kuugongelwa, who has been a member of the National Assembly of Namibia since 1995, is the fifth PM of the African nation.

Katerina Sakellaropoulou is the President of Greece. She was nominated in 2020 to be the president. According to a report. She is a committed environmentalist and an expert on environmental and constitutional law.

Maia Sandu is the president of Moldova. She was sworn in as the first female president of the country in 2020. According to a report, she also served as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova until November 2019.

Katrin Jakobsdottir has served as the Prime Minister of Iceland since 2017 and is the country's second woman to hold that position. She has also been a Minister of Education, Science, and Culture and Minister of Nordic Cooperation from 2009 to 2013.

Sahle-Work Zewde became the president of Ethiopia in 2018. She is the first woman in the country to hold that office. Prior to her stint as the president, she served at the UN.

Salome Zourabichvili, who was born in Paris in 1952, became the President of Georgia in 2018. She graduated from Paris and also studied in New York. She became the foreign minister of Georgia in 2004.

Hilda Heine scripted history as she became the first woman to lead the Marshall Islands in January 2016. She is seen as a ray of hope as she has shattered the glass ceiling, paving the way for more women to come forward in leadership roles.

Apart from the names mentioned above, Mia Motley serves as PM of Barbados, Victoire Tomegah Dogbe is the PM of Togo, Samia Suluhu Hassan is the President of Tanzania, Vjosa Osmani is the President of Kosovo, Fiame Naomi Mata'afa is the PM of Samoa, Sandra Mason is the President of Barbados, Xiomara Castro is the President of Honduras, Dina Boluarte is the President of Peru, Natasa Pirc Musar is the President of Slovenia, Christine Kangaloo is the President of Trinidad and Tobago, Evika Siliņa is the PM of Latvia, Sylvanie Burton is the President of Dominica, Myriam Spiteri Debono is the President of Malta, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova is the President of North Macedonia, Judith Suminwa is the PM of Congo, Democratic Republic, Halla Tómasdottir is the PM of Thailand, Claudia Sheinbaum is the President of Mexico, Kristrun Frostadottir is the PM of Iceland.