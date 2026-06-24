Women report syringe pricks, sexual assault: What went wrong at France annual music fest | Video

New Delhi:

What began as a night of music and celebrations during France's annual Fete de la Musique festival ended in disorder, with reports of violence, assault allegations, and hundreds of arrests across the country. According to a report by the Daily Mail, several serious incidents were reported during the nationwide street festival, which attracts millions of people every year, including tourists from around the world. Authorities were forced to deploy large numbers of security personnel as disturbances broke out in multiple cities, particularly in Paris.

Alleged syringe attacks under investigation

One of the most concerning developments involved reports from several women who claimed they were pricked with syringes while moving through crowded festival areas. According to the Daily Mail, some victims required medical attention, while one woman reportedly lost consciousness after being pricked in central Paris and was rushed to hospital.

French authorities have launched investigations to determine whether any substances were injected and to establish the circumstances surrounding the incidents.

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Sexual assault complaints reported

Authorities are also investigating complaints of sexual assault that were reported during the festival. The Daily Mail reported that allegations of rape were among the complaints filed during the event. Officials have not released full details of the cases and investigations remain ongoing.

Several parts of Paris witnessed scenes of unrest as large crowds gathered for the festival.

Witnesses described fights breaking out in crowded areas, creating panic among attendees. Some festival-goers reported difficulties moving through packed streets as emergency services responded to multiple incidents.

According to the Daily Mail, concerns were raised about overcrowding in some locations, with witnesses fearing that panic within dense crowds could have led to more serious consequences.

Hundreds detained

French authorities said hundreds of people were arrested nationwide as police worked through the night to restore order.

Security forces were deployed in large numbers, supported by firefighters, surveillance drones and helicopters. Officials said the measures were aimed at managing crowds and responding quickly to any emergencies that arose during the celebrations.

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