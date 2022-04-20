VIDEO | 'Reborn', says woman after miraculously surviving train accident

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB, @DIAMONDLOUX Woman falls under moving train at

It seemed like a regular day at the Independence Station in Buenos Aires, Argentina as commutters were waiting for their train when they witnessed a shocking incident but at the same time a miracle. The passengers at the station saw a woman who was feeling unconscious, stumbled towards the track and came under the incoming train.

According to the CCTV footage, passengers are seen standing on the platform waiting for their train when suddenly a woman who seems to be feeling unconscious falls on the tracks under the incoming train.

It came as nothing less than a shock to the other passengers on the platform who couldn't believe at first of what just happened. As the train stopped, some passengers jumped on the tracks and evacuated the girl.

Well, it can called as miracle and nothing less than that as the woman survived through all this.

She has been indentified as Candela and is out of danger now. The incident occured on March 29.

Speaking to an Argentinian television channel, she said, "I don't know how I'm still alive. I'm still trying to make sense of it all."

Candela further added that she felt as if she has been reborn after surviving the accident.

“I suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure and fainted. I tried to warn the person in front of me but don't remember anything else, even the moment I smashed into the train,” Candela told local media.

