Image Source : VIDEOGRAB Woman cheats death as car smashes into her standing spot seconds later

In a miraculous incident, a woman cheated death as a car smashed into the exact spot she was standing seconds before. The whole incident has been capture in a CCTV of a nearby store. The woman identified as Karyn Johnson was standing at a bus stop in the northern suburbs of Sydney on August 16.

According to the Mirror, the video shows that the woman puts her shopping bag down, turned, and walked away from the storm, a split-second decision that would have saved her life.

Just a few seconds later, an out of control car smashes into the bus stop and completely flattening it. The force of the crash knocked over her groceries and left them smashed all over the ground.

Johnson told the media she does not know what urged her to move in the brief moment before the crash, but she herself cannot believe what a close call it was.

The near-death experience was caught on CCTV owned by shop FLICK ‘n’ FISH bait & tackle. Store owner Gehad Tuameh posted the clip on his businesses’ Facebook page.

He wrote: “What I witnessed today is something that I won't forget for a long time. This is one lucky lady."

