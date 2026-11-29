If Bangladesh did not gain independence, then the fellow countrymen would have had to endure "kicks from the boots of the Pakistani military", deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina said on Saturday in an audio-only virtual address at the 98th episode of the Bangladesh Awami League's Dayamukti live series. Hasina asked people to unite against the authorities in her address. "We must stand together against them. If we are to live, we must live with dignity. Today they are eliminating freedom fighters one by one," she said.

She said Bangladesh would not have achieved independence without the freedom fighters and that those in the country would have had to endure the brutality of the Pakistani military had independence not been achieved. "They would have had to suffer kicks from the boots of the Pakistani military," she said.

Recalling the contribution of Mujibur Rahman, Hasina said the "Father of the Nation" had dedicated his life to the people of Bangladesh and given them an independent territory and a national identity. "He was working to change the fortunes of the people of this country, but he was not given that opportunity," she said.

Hasina plans to return Bangladesh on December 16

Hasina is planning to return to her country from exile in India on December 16, which is celebrated as Victory Day to mark Bangladesh's independence following its war with Pakistan. Hasina fled to India on August 5, 2024, after a student-led mass uprising forced her to step down, bringing her 15-year rule to an end. Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity over the crackdown on the uprising, during which hundreds of protesters were killed. She has rejected the verdict and said she is prepared to fight the case if she returns to Bangladesh.

The deposed prime minister urged Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to arrange her travel on Bangladesh's national carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and facilitate the necessary travel documentation. "Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka," spokesman Syed Mozammel Ali said in the statement.

"Having exiled her contrary to the Constitution under such circumstances, it is now the responsibility of the government to make possible her return to Bangladesh on Victory Day on December 16th," he added.

-With PTI Inputs.

Also Read:

'Sheikh Hasina's December 16 return plan different from Bangladesh's extradition request': India clarifies