'Churchill was racist': Wartime British PM's statue vandalised amid Black Lives Matter protests in London

Image Source : AP Winston Churchill's statue vandalised amid Black Lives Matter protests in London

The statue of Winston Churchill has been defaced by anti-racism protesters in England's Westminister during the Black Lives Matter protests on Sunday. The demonstrators scrawled "was a racist" on the statue of wartime British Prime Minister in Parliament Square on Sunday afternoon as thousands descended on London for another protest over the death of George Floyd, as reported by The Evening Standard.

The activists surrounded the monument and jeered "Churchill was a racist", despite others intervening to protect it from further defacement. According to reports, the same statue was also defaced with green graffiti during a huge anti-racism rally during the 76th anniversary of D-Day.

After the vandalism of the Winston Churchill statue became public knowledge, TV personality Piers Morgan and some others took to social media to denounce the act and claimed that it was not a good way for the protesters to make a point. Other people have called out the police for not preventing the incident. British commentator Darren Grimes also took to Twitter and asked the police on how the Churchill statue could be de-faced without action being taken.

Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck even after he pleaded for air while lying handcuffed on the ground.

