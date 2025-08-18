Will Zelensky wear a suit? White House asks ahead of Oval Office meet with Trump today During Zelensky’s last White House visit, it was reportedly Vice President JD Vance who was more annoyed than Trump by the Ukrainian leader’s understated fashion choices, particularly that he was without a tie, according to the report.

New Delhi:

Ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Monday, White House officials reached out to Ukrainian counterparts to inquire whether Zelenskyy would wear a suit, Axios has learned from two sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

The inquiry is notable given the diplomatic fallout from Zelensky’s last Oval Office appearance in March. During that meeting, Trump made a sarcastic remark about Zelenskyy's attire, referring to him as “all dressed up today.” The criticism of Zelenskyy’s military-style outfit sparked concerns among U.S. officials, some of whom believed it contributed to the tensions of the previous meeting.

Zelenskyy's wardrobe choices: A political statement?

In what is seen as an effort to avoid any further wardrobe-related issues, Zelensky is expected to arrive at the White House on Monday wearing the same black jacket he donned during the NATO summit in the Netherlands in June. According to sources, the jacket will be “suit-style” but not a full suit, signalling a more businesslike appearance compared to the military fatigues he is typically seen in.

The NATO summit in June marked the first time since the 2022 Russian invasion that Zelenskyy opted for a business-style jacket. U.S. officials at the time noted that Trump was more pleased with the look, which contributed to a smoother conversation between the two leaders.

“Zelenskyy came like a normal human being, not crazy, and was dressed like somebody that should be at NATO," one U.S. official said, reflecting on the positive interaction.

A shift in tone: Expectations for the meeting

As the two leaders prepare for their latest discussion, one Trump adviser jokingly suggested that it "would be a good sign for peace" if Zelenskyy wore a suit, although they did not expect it to happen. Another adviser noted that it would be "great" if Zelenskyy wore a tie, though the expectation remains that he will stick to his usual look.

Despite the ongoing concerns about Zelenskyy’s attire, Trump is seen as someone who values the image of world leaders looking the part. His displeasure with Zelenskyy’s outfit during the March meeting, however, was about more than just the clothes. Trump’s advisers believe that Zelenskyy has learned to navigate the president’s preferences more effectively, with one official noting, "Give him some credit. He's not as bad as he used to be."

Zelenskyy’s Progress: A changing relationship with Trump

Both Zelenskyy and Trump have reportedly evolved since their last meeting, with the Ukrainian president expected to avoid emotionally charged gestures like showing graphic images of civilian casualties as he did in the past. "Zelenskyy will not show him pictures of dead children and then act like it's somehow his fault," a senior Trump adviser stated, highlighting the diplomatic learning curve both leaders have undergone.

Additionally, Zelenskyy will be accompanied by European leaders during the meeting, which will offer a very different dynamic compared to their last encounter. The presence of key allies is expected to change the tone of the conversation, according to Trump’s advisers.

As Zelenskyy prepares to meet Trump again, the focus will not only be on what he wears but also on how he presents Ukraine’s ongoing struggle against Russian aggression and how it fits into the broader geopolitical landscape. For both leaders, the meeting on Monday is seen as a critical moment in strengthening the relationship between Ukraine and the U.S. amidst the ongoing conflict.