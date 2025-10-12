Will Saudi Arabia intervene in Afghanistan–Pakistan conflict? Here's what Kingdom said Clashes broke out between the Pakistan Army and Afghan forces following firing at multiple locations along the Pak-Afghan border in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The violent exchange began after Taliban forces allegedly opened fire at several Pakistani border posts late Saturday night.

Riyadh:

Amid rising tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, focus has shifted to Saudi Arabia's recently signed defence pact with Pakistan, formalised in September 2025. The agreement establishes a framework for collective defence, where an attack on one nation is treated as an attack on both. Saudi Arabia’s explicit commitment to defend Pakistan against external threats is seen by analysts as a development with far-reaching geopolitical consequences.

Thus far, Riyadh has publicly urged both sides to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue. However, the pact effectively positions Saudi Arabia as a strategic guarantor for Pakistan. While the kingdom has not indicated any intention to intervene militarily against Afghanistan, the formalisation of the agreement underscores its readiness to back Islamabad should the conflict escalate further.

Here's what Saudi Arabia said

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has issued a statement in the backdrop of violent clashes along the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan, calling for "self-restraint" to avoid further escalation.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following with concern the tensions and clashes taking place in the border areas between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the State of Afghanistan. The Kingdom calls for self-restraint, avoiding escalation, and embracing dialogue and wisdom, which will contribute to reducing tension and maintaining the security and stability of the region," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement.

"The Kingdom affirms its support for all regional and international efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability, and its constant keenness to ensure the establishment of security in a way that achieves stability and prosperity for the brotherly Pakistani and Afghan peoples," it added.

Afghanistan claims it killed 58 Pakistani soldiers

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has claimed that its forces killed 58 Pakistani soldiers and took control of 25 army posts during overnight operations along the shared border. Zabihullah Mujahid, the main spokesman for the Taliban government, said in a press conference, "The situation on all official borders and de facto lines of Afghanistan is under complete control, and illegal activities have been largely prevented." He also confirmed that 30 more Pakistani soldiers were injured in the clashes.

The Afghan Defense Ministry said the action was a "retaliatory and successful operation” in response to what it called repeated violations of Afghanistan’s territory and airspace by Pakistan. The ministry also warned saying, “If the opposing side again violates Afghanistan’s territorial integrity, our armed forces are fully prepared to defend the nation’s borders and will deliver a strong response."

Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict

The conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been going on for a long time. Tensions between the two countries are not new. Pakistan has often accused Afghanistan of giving shelter to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, a militant group that follows the same ideology as the Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan blames the TTP for carrying out several deadly attacks inside its borders, which have killed both civilians and security personnel.

According to Pakistan, the Afghan Taliban supports the TTP and allows them to use Afghan soil to plan and launch these attacks. A report by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), a US-based research group, says the TTP carried out over 600 attacks against Pakistani forces in 2024 alone.

