Will Russia, Ukraine swap territories? Trump chalks out peace plan Ukraine war: The highly anticipated meeting between Trump and Putin will be held on August 15 in Alaska, announced the US President on Friday. The Kremlin, however, has not said anything about the proposed meeting yet.

Washington:

Ahead of his meet with Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump has said that there is a possibility of "swapping of territories" between Russia and Ukraine in a bid to end the war in Europe that broke out in February 2022.

Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters outside the White House in Washington.

"But we’re gonna get some [territory] back. We’re gonna get some switched. There’ll be some swapping of territories, to the betterment of both," Trump said, without providing further details. "European leaders want to see peace, President Putin, I believe, wants to see peace, and Zelensky wants to see peace."

Putin wants control over eastern Ukraine

Notably, a report in the Wall Street Journal has claimed that the Russian leader is ready to cease all hostilities only if the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Kyiv withdraw from the eastern part of Ukraine.

The report, quoting European and Ukrainian official, claimed that Russia wants control over eastern Ukraine and has demanded four provinces - Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia.

Trump, Putin to meet on August 15

The highly anticipated meeting between Trump and Putin will be held on August 15 in Alaska, announced the US President on Friday. The Kremlin, however, has not said anything about the proposed meeting yet.

"The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" said Trump on Truth Social.

The war in Ukraine began in February 2022 after Putin launched a full-scale invasion, citing security threats from Kyiv. Putin has been vastly criticised by the Western world for his invasion, but the Russian leader has remained firm on launching strikes on Ukraine.