Will Iran shut Strait of Hormuz risking peace deal with US? Intelligence report makes big revelation

Washington:

US intelligence agencies have recently assessed that Iran now possesses the capability to effectively shut down access to the Strait of Hormuz whenever it chooses, giving Tehran a powerful new means of exerting pressure on the global economy following the recent conflict, according to three sources familiar with the findings, CNN has reported.

The assessments suggest that, irrespective of the framework agreement expected to be formally signed on Friday in Geneva to reopen the strategic waterway and pave the way for renewed nuclear talks, Iran has demonstrated its ability to block the strait during the conflict and could potentially do so again in the future.

"We have now handed Iran de facto control over the strait, a weapon more powerful than any nuclear bomb," the report said, citing a source familiar with the US intelligence assessments. IT added that the conflict has fundamentally altered Tehran's strategic thinking about using such leverage in the future.

Iran has also learned to use targeted strikes against the energy infrastructure of Gulf nations as an effective asymmetric tool. The recent conflict demonstrated how attacks on key energy facilities could be used to exert regional and global pressure.

The United States has had to engage in intensive negotiations with Iran to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring Tehran's continued leverage over one of the world's most important maritime trade routes.

Iran strikes Gulf energy infrastructure

In retaliation for the joint US-Israeli strikes that began on February 28 amid stalled negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme, Tehran launched attacks on major energy facilities linked to Washington across the Gulf.

Iran fired missiles targeting Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, disrupting a significant portion of their energy production capacities.

Qatar's Ras Laffan, the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) production complex, reportedly sustained major damage in an Iranian strike, sending shockwaves through global energy markets.

Iran also blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which nearly one-fifth of the world's oil and gas trade passes, triggering disruptions in global energy supplies and raising concerns over long-term energy security.

Will Hormuz reopen?

US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism that the finalisation of a peace truce would pave the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking on Sunday, Trump said the strategic waterway would be "open toll-free, and it's toll-free beyond the 60 days."

"When it opens permanently, it'll be toll-free," he said.

The United States and Iran are expected to sign an agreement that would extend the ceasefire by 60 days and create an opening for further diplomatic negotiations, while also facilitating the continued reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

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