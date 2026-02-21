Will Indian exports face only 10% US tariffs now? White House signals major reset

New Delhi:

In a major shift in global trade policy, the United States has announced a reset of its tariffs, which lowers duties on Indian exports from 18% to 10%. This move comes just weeks after the landmark India-US trade agreement that had already reduced tariffs significantly. A White House official said the new 10% global tariff applies to all major trading partners, with previous rates of 15% for Switzerland, South Korea, the EU, and Japan, and 20% for Vietnam. The United Kingdom remains at 10%.

Trump reaffirms strong trade ties with India

US President Donald Trump emphasised that the trade arrangement with India remains intact despite the tariff overhaul and a recent Supreme Court ruling limiting his emergency powers to impose tariffs.

“I think my relationship with India is fantastic, and we’re doing trade with India,” Trump said. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him “a great man” and noting India’s cooperation in reducing oil imports from Russia.

Supreme Court strikes Trump's use of emergency powers

The tariff reset follows the US Supreme Court’s decision restricting Trump’s use of emergency economic powers. However, the administration assured that all bilateral trade deals, including with India, will continue.

“This is only temporary, as the administration will pursue other legal authorities to implement more appropriate or pre-negotiated tariff rates,” the White House official added.

Impact on Indian businesses

For Indian exporters, the new 10% tariff effectively lowers costs and strengthens trade opportunities in the US market. This adjustment comes two weeks after the previous agreement slashed US duties on Indian goods from 50% to 18%, signaling growing economic cooperation between the two countries.

Trump also defended the broader use of tariffs, claiming they have helped settle several international conflicts, and underlined that the India-US trade deal would proceed “in a different way” without affecting existing commitments.

