Will Trump meet Kim Jong Un again? New report reveals renewed US-North Korea diplomatic push

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump's team is discussing pursuing direct talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, hoping a fresh diplomatic push can lower the risks of armed conflict, news agency Reuters reported quoting two people familiar with the matter. Several in Trump's team now see a direct approach from Trump, to build on a relationship that already exists, as most likely to break the ice with Kim, years after the two traded insults and what Trump called "beautiful" letters in an unprecedented diplomatic effort during his first term in office, the people said.

The policy discussions are fluid and no final decisions have been made by the president-elect, the sources said. A formal response from Trump's transition team is yet to come.

Joe Biden had ignored North Korea

What reciprocation Kim will offer Trump is unclear. The North Koreans ignored four years of outreach by US President Joe Biden to start talks with no pre-conditions, and Kim is emboldened by an expanded missile arsenal and a much closer relationship with Russia. "We have already gone as far as we can on negotiating with the United States," Kim said last week in a speech at a Pyongyang military exhibition, according to state media.

During his 2017-2021 presidency, Trump held three meetings with Kim, in Singapore, Hanoi, and at the Korean border, the first time a sitting US president had set foot in the country. Their diplomacy yielded no concrete results, even as Trump described their talks as falling "in love." The US called for North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons, while Kim demanded full sanctions relief, then issued new threats.

US-North Korea diplomatic push

It was not clear what result a new diplomatic effort would yield. An initial Trump goal would be to reestablish basic engagement but further policy aims or a precise timetable have not been set, the people said. And the issue may take a backseat to more pressing foreign policy concerns in the Middle East and Ukraine, according to one person briefed on the transition's thinking.

North Korean state media have not yet publicly mentioned the re-election of Trump, and Kim said this month that the United States was ramping up tension and provocations, raising the risks of nuclear war.

Trump and some of his allies left office with the impression that the direct approach was Washington's best shot at influencing behaviour north of the demilitarized zone, which has divided the Korean Peninsula for seven decades. The countries' war was never technically ended even as the guns fell silent. On Friday, Trump named one of the people who implemented that initial North Korea strategy, former State Department official Alex Wong, as his deputy national security adviser. "As Deputy Special Representative for North Korea, he helped negotiate my Summit with North Korean Leader, Kim Jong Un," Trump said in a statement.

