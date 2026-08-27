Will another flash flood hit Nepal? China warns barrier lake could breach in next three days

Kathmandu:

Amid large-scale devastation caused in Nepal due to flash flood, a barrier lake formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers in Nepal could face another high risk of breaching over the next three days, Global Times reported citing Chinese authorities on Thursday. The development comes as hundreds have died and thousands still remain missing after catastrophic flash floods in the China-Nepal border region.

Newly formed barrier lake raises further concerns of flooding

This newly formed barrier lake near the Nepal-Tibet border has raised further concerns of flooding as rescue teams continue to deal with the devastation caused by flash floods and landslides in Nepal.

In this regards, China’s Ministry of Water Resources said the barrier lake had formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers in Nepal, with its volume estimated at around 2 million cubic metres as of Thursday morning. Global Times reported that the lake was already overflowing, while another 3 million cubic metres of water could enter it over the next three days, increasing the risk of a breach.

Information conveyed to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM) said it had received information from the Chinese side about the formation of a lake at a river blockage site near the Nepal-China border. The information was conveyed to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Chinese government, according to the department.

Meanwhile, the Chinese authorities have estimated that around 2 million cubic metres of water had accumulated in the lake by Thursday morning, while another 3 million cubic metres could enter it over the next three days, raising concerns about a possible breach.

Lake formed near confluence of Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers

The lake has formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers in Nepal. The two rivers originate in Tibet and flow into Nepal, where they form part of the Bhote Koshi river system.

The development comes after a devastating flash flood swept through central Nepal, killing hundreds. Amid devastation in Nepal, travellers, security personnel and those involved in search and rescue operations have also been advised to remain alert in view of the potential danger.

Chinese authorities said they are monitoring the lake and conducting flood simulations and risk assessments to determine the possible consequences of a breach and prepare for emergency response. In the meantime, during an all-party meeting called by Rabi Lamichhane, president of Nepal's ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party, on Thursday, political leaders cutting across party lines called for diplomatic consultations with China to tackle cross-border glacier risks and recommended establishing a robust disaster management system.

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