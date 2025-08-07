'Will alter warfare': China shows off its 'wolf robots' during military drill | Watch The 70-kg wolf robot is "utility quadrupedal" robot that can neutralise targets, and conduct reconnaissance missions. It is also capable of transporting equipment and conducting support missions.

Beijing:

With a focus on modernisation of its military, China has revealed its "wolf robots", which have been designed to approach targets in a stealth way and neutralise them. On Wednesday, China also displayed these robots during the People's Liberation Army (PLA) drill.

The wolf robots were unveiled by China first in 2024 during the Airshow China 2024 in South China's Guangdong Province's Zhuhai.

Wolf robots capable of neutralising targets, conducting reconnaissance mission

According to China's Global Times, the 70-kg wolf robot is "utility quadrupedal" robot that can neutralise targets, and conduct reconnaissance missions. It is also capable of transporting equipment and conducting support missions.

Quoting officials of South Industries Group Corporation, the developer of the robot, Global Times reported that the wolf robot "has high mobility and adaptivity in complex terrains". The developers also told the Chinese daily that several wolf robots "can operate in coordinated formations, establishing networks among human operators, vehicles and robot wolves."

'Will alter warfare'

Thus, these robots will boost the combat capabilities of military personnel in urban areas, high-altitude plateaus and mountainous regions. Chinese military experts also feel that the deployment of wolf robots would be more "effective and impactful" than aerial drones.

Quoting Fu Qianshao, a Chinese military expert, Global Times claimed that the wolf robots can make "great changes" on the battlefield, and alter the nature of wars. "With more ground robots being deployed, great changes could happen on the battlefield," Global Times quoted Qianshao as saying.

Wolf robots make first appearance in front of public in drill

Recently, wolf robots made their first appearance during the People's Liberation Army (PLA) drill shown to the public. During the exercise, the wolf robots and drones coordinated with each other to carry out combat operations, including neutralising targets and carrying out reconnaissance missions.

"This exercise marks the first time I have commanded and operated the robot wolf," said Hu Te, a member of the brigade, was quoted as saying by Global Times. "Our primary-level companies aim to use the newly commissioned unmanned equipment well, and integrate them with humans."