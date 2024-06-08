Why Pakistan has not congratulated PM Modi on historic third term? Islamabad gives evasive reply

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad: While leaders from over 50 countries have congratulated India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his re-election following the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Pakistan has refrained from sending any greetings on the occasion. PM Modi's re-election has sparked speculation on how it would impact India's future relations with Pakistan amid years of strained bilateral relations.

Narendra Modi will take oath to become India's Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on June 9. Though the BJP could not get a majority on its own in the polls, the party-led alliance secured 293 seats out of 543. The majority mark in the Lower House is 272. Leaders of several South Asian countries have been invited to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday (June 9).

Pakistan's Foreign Office on Friday said it seeks "cooperative" relations with all its neighbours including India, and it has consistently advocated "constructive dialogue and engagement" to resolve all issues, including the Kashmir dispute that has become the centrepiece of the decades-long conflict between New Delhi and Islamabad, Dawn reported. "Pakistan believes in peaceful coexistence. We want peace and stability in the region," said spokesperson Mumtaz Baloch.

Why Pakistan has not congratulated PM Modi?

On being asked why Pakistan has not yet congratulated India on the results of its Lok Sabha elections, the Foreign Office gave an evasive reply, saying, "it is the right of the people of India to decide about their own leadership". Baloch also highlighted Pakistan's opposition to the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and the "vitriolic rhetoric" against Pakistan in the recent elections.

The Foreign Office spokesperson also claimed that despite ongoing challenges in relations with India and the hostile rhetoric emanating from there, Pakistan has consistently chosen to respond responsibly. She said it was "premature" to talk about congratulating PM Modi, as the new government was yet to be sworn in. “So, I am not in a position to comment on your question,” she said.

Pakistan downgraded its ties with India after the Indian Parliament suspended Article 370 on August 5, 2019, a decision that Islamabad believed undermined the environment for holding talks between the neighbours. India has been maintaining that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan while insisting that the onus is on Islamabad to create an environment that is free of terror and hostility for such an engagement.

Modi's oath-taking ceremony on June 9

Narendra Modi is all set to take charge as India’s prime minister on Sunday for a historic third consecutive term with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, results for which were announced on Tuesday.

The leaders who will attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony include Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Mauritian PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay and Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Officials said special arrangements have also been made for the visit of foreign dignitaries attending the swearing-in ceremony, including enhanced protocols at three designated hotels where the dignitaries will be staying. Moreover, in addition to on-ground security, Delhi Police has issued a public advisory announcing a No-Fly Zone over the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi for two days.

