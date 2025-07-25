Why France's decision to recognise Palestine has put UK's Starmer in dilemma Macron's announcement, however, has put UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer under pressure, as successive British governments had promised to recognise Palestine as a state, but had never given a date.

In a historic move, French President Emmanuel Macron has said that his country will recognise Palestine as a state. Macron said he will make a formal announcement in this regard before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September this year. However, the French President said the world at present needs to focus on ending all hostilities in Gaza.

"Consistent with its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine," he posted on 'X'. "I will make this solemn announcement before the United Nations General Assembly this coming September. The urgent priority today is to end the war in Gaza and to bring relief to the civilian population."

Macron's announcement, however, has put United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Keir Starmer under pressure, as successive British governments had promised to recognise Palestine as a state, but had never given a date. On Thursday, Starmer had also said that statehood is the "inalienable right" of the people of Palestine.

"We are clear that statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people. A ceasefire will put us on a path to the recognition of a Palestinian state and a two-state solution which guarantees peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis," he had said.



UK Cabinet meets Starmer

Several Cabinet ministers of the British government have also met Starmer in this regard, urging him to act quickly in this matter. According to a media report, the ministers who met Starmer were Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy.

Reports suggest that during the meeting, the ministers told Starmer that the country keeps saying it will recognise Palestine as a state, but "if not now, then when" will it do it.

First, ceasefire in Gaza and then statehood

Meanwhile, another British minister has said that Starmer's government want to recognise Palestine as a state, but as of now, it is important to end all hostilities in Gaza, and find a "long-term political solution" to this issue. "We want Palestinian statehood, we desire it, and we want to make sure the circumstances can exist..." British science and technology minister Peter Kyle told Sky News on Friday.

"But right now, today, we’ve got to focus on what will ease the suffering, and it is extreme, unwarranted suffering in Gaza that has to be the priority for us today."

But delaying the decision to recognise Palestine as a state may lead to a rebellion against Starmer government.

Over 140 nations recognise Palestine as a state

Out of 193 members of the UN, 147 have already recognised Palestine as a state. This also includes India, which had done this in 1988, becoming one of the first countries to do so.

