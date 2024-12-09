Why Donald Trump says Canada, Mexico should be part of US | Check the reason

Follow us on Image Source : PTI US President-elect Donald Trump

​United States President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday made a strong statement against Canada and Mexico. He asserted Canada and Mexico should become a part of America. His statement comes in the wake of the US subsidises its two neighbours Canada and Mexico to the tune of USD 100 billion and USD 300 billion, respectively. Trump said that if that is the case then these two countries better be a part of America.

Trump threatens to impose hefty tariffs on Canada, Mexico

The President-elect threatened to impose hefty tariffs on both Canada and Mexico if they didn’t stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the US through their territories.

“We're subsidising Canada to the tune of over USD 100 billion a year. We're subsidising Mexico for almost USD 300 billion. We shouldn't be subsidising. Why are we subsidising these countries? If we're going to subsidise them, let them become a state (of the US),” Trump said duriung an interview. He appeared on NBC News for an interview, his first on a Sunday talk show after winning the November 5 presidential elections.

“We're subsidising Mexico, we're subsidising Canada, and we're subsidising many countries all over the world. All I want to do is have a level, fast, but fair playing field,” he asserted.

Trump refuted the observations by some American CEOs that tariffs would cost the US and increase the cost of common commodities thus putting a strain on common people.

“They cost Americans nothing. They made a great economy for us. They also solve another problem. If we were going to have problems having to do with wars and having to do with other things, tariffs, I have stopped wars with tariffs by saying, you guys want to fight, it's great, but both of you are going to pay tariffs to the United States at 100 per cent. They have many purposes (for), tariffs if properly used. I don't say you use them like a madman. I say properly used,” he said.

