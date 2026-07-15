Why did US tighten economic pressure on Iran, sanction over 50 targets over oil exports?

Washington:

In a significant development, the United States on Tuesday expanded its sanctions targeting Iran’s oil sector by imposing sanctions on more than 50 individuals, companies and vessels suspected of involvement in an unlawful Iranian oil transportation ring.

Why did US tighten economic pressure on Iran?

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott announced the sanctions on X and said the sanctions were aimed at dismantling Tehran’s "illicit shipping and sanctions evasion network", which Washington alleges has facilitated sanctions evasion and supported Iran's attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The measures have specifically focused on the maritime trade operations controlled by Iranian energy tycoon Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani.

What did Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent say on sanctions?

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the sanctions were designed to cut off a critical financial lifeline sustaining the Iranian regime. He said, "The Iranian regime survives on deception, and the Shamkhani network is one of its most profitable engines."

The American Secretary added that the measures aim to dismantle the financial systems enabling threats to American national security and international maritime transit. Treasury said the action builds on earlier rulings from July 2025 and April 2026, taking the total number of individuals, entities, and vessels sanctioned to over 200.

The move comes after US forces carried out a fourth straight day of strikes against Iran and reimposed a naval blockade. Iran retaliated by hitting ships in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the International Maritime Organisation.

Was India mentioned in the sanctions list?

This week's action names India only as one of several countries where Shamkhani network operatives are based, alongside the UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Marshall Islands, and St. Kitts and Nevis. No new Indian individuals or companies were specifically named in the July 14-15 designation.

Two Indian nationals were named in an earlier round of the same broader sanctions campaign back in April: Chetan Prakash Balhotra, from Delhi, and Tanjore Sunilkumar Srinivas, from Telangana. Both Indian nationals were based in the UAE and linked to Shamkhani-connected shipping entities. A separate case in May named Swaroop Jayantilal Bagrecha, a Chennai-based national, in connection with a related oil network.

(With inputs from ANI)

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