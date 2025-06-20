Why did US move its military fleet from Qatar's Al Udeid airbase amid escalating Israel-Iran conflict As per the satellite images taken by Planet Labs PBC, around 40 military aircraft were visible on the tarmac at Al Udeid Air Base as of June 5, including Hercules C-130 transport planes and various reconnaissance aircraft.

New Delhi:

The United States has significantly scaled down its military presence at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base, as conflict in the Middle East soars. Satellite imagery reviewed by international news agency AFP indicates that dozens of US military aircraft have been moved from the base in recent days in a possible move to safeguard them from Iranian strikes.

As per the satellite images taken by Planet Labs PBC, around 40 military aircraft were visible on the tarmac at Al Udeid Air Base as of June 5, including Hercules C-130 transport planes and various reconnaissance aircraft. However, by June 19, only three aircraft were visible. This sharp decline strongly suggests a proactive military step to safeguard American assets, as conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies.

"Satellite images of Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, one of the U.S. Air Force’s most important bases in the Middle East, appear to show the base now completely abandoned. The base, which regularly maintains dozens of military aircraft, including aerial-refueling tankers, surveillance aircraft, and cargo/transport aircraft with the U.S. and British Air Forces, now appears to not have a single aircraft on the ground, with them all likely having been evacuated to airbases in other parts of the Middle East or Europe, due to concerns of a potential attack by Iran," the post by OSINTdefender read.

Security alert issued by US embassy

On Thursday, the U.S. embassy in Qatar announced that access to the base would be restricted “out of an abundance of caution and in light of ongoing regional hostilities.” It also advised personnel to exercise increased vigilance, underscoring the seriousness of the threat perception.

The strategic shift comes as US President Donald Trump weighs the possibility of joining Israel in direct military action against Iran. “He will make a decision within the next two weeks,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday, during a press briefing in Washington.

Base vulnerability raises alarms

Military analysts believe the decision to reduce assets at Al Udeid was largely driven by security calculations. Mark Schwartz, a retired US Army lieutenant general and current defense analyst at the Rand Corporation, told AFP that the base is “extremely vulnerable” due to its geographical proximity to Iran.

A retaliatory missile strike from Tehran could pose a serious threat to both personnel and critical infrastructure at the base.

The Israel-Iran conflict has entered its second week, with both nations escalating military responses. Reports of missile strikes, including the alleged use of cluster munitions, have further fueled concerns about the conflict spilling over into a wider regional war, one that could pull in US forces stationed across the Gulf.