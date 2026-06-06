Why did Singapore order social media sites to block content targeting Indians?

Singapore:

In a significant development, the High Commission of Singapore in India on Saturday announced their government ordered social media sites to block content which targeted Indian community. The High Commission noted that the content likely originated from China. As per a statement by the Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs, under the Online Criminal Harms Act 2023, the Singapore Police Force has issued Disabling Directions to deal with content circulating on YouTube, Facebook and X, which target the Indian community and undermine Singapore's model of multiculturalism.The directions require the platforms to take all reasonable steps to disable access by Singapore users to these posts.

Why did Singapore order social media sites?

The statement said that last month, narratives started circulating online in the Chinese information space that Singapore is displaying anxiety over our cultural identity and ethnic politics. Shortly thereafter, online content emerged containing inflammatory narratives about Singapore's cultural diversity and suggesting that Singapore was being "overrun by Indians".

The statement further said that Singapore firmly opposes nativism and xenophobia. Any attempt to pit one community against another here must be firmly rejected.

The statement said that the narratives propagated through such content was that: "Singapore's multiracial policy is a facade meant to appeal to Western values; Singapore's stability cannot be attributed to its multiracial policy, but to its majority Chinese demographics."

The narratives also included, "Ethnic Indian politicians in Singapore, whose numbers are growing, would act in favour of Indian immigrants; and Singapore's culture is fundamentally Chinese, and the government's approach of "decoupling" itself from China while neglecting the threat of a growing Indian community would lead to a negative outcome, it said.

These attacks coming from a foreign source are doubly unacceptable. The Government takes a serious view of threats to our social cohesion and racial harmony, including from external actors, and will act resolutely against them. We urge Singaporeans to be discerning when consuming and disseminating information online, and to reject all attempts to divide our society, the statement concluded.

India, Singapore hold talks on key areas of defence

India and Singapore on Thursday held wide-ranging discussions on key areas of defence cooperation, security collaboration and avenues to further strengthen the strategic relationship between the two countries.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh co-chaired with Singapore's Permanent Secretary (Defence) Joseph Leong the 16th Defence Policy Dialogue which reaffirmed the robust bilateral defence partnership between the two nations.

"Wide-ranging discussions were held on key areas of defence cooperation, security collaboration and avenues to further strengthen the strategic relationship between the two countries," said a post on X by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence.

Singh visited the Digital Operations Technology Centre (DOTC) of the Digital and Intelligence Service of the Singapore Armed Forces, the ministry said. The visit provided valuable insights into Singapore's advanced digital and technical capabilities, while exploring avenues for collaboration with the Indian Armed Forces in niche and emerging domains of warfare, the post on X added.

Also Read:

Singapore PM Wong meets Yogi Adityanath, hails Uttar Pradesh as India's third-largest economy