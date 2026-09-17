Why did Jaishankar hand over 43 Jersey cows to Bhutan? Know the reason behind India's unique gesture

Thimphu:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's ongoing visit to Bhutan has highlighted a rather unusual but practical aspect of India-Bhutan cooperation. During his visit to Bumthang, Jaishankar handed over 43 pureline Jersey cows from India for Bhutan's dairy cattle breeding programme, with the initiative aimed at increasing milk productivity and supporting local farmers. The handover took place at Bhutan's National Cattle Breeding Centre in Bumthang. Jaishankar said the centre's breeding programme is expected to benefit around 40,000 farmers.

Why did India give Jersey cows to Bhutan?

The initiative is linked to strengthening Bhutan's dairy sector. According to Jaishankar, the imported pureline Jersey cattle will be used as part of the country's dairy cattle breeding programme to improve milk productivity and provide greater support to farmers. Sharing details of his visit on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Visited the National Cattle Breeding Centre in Bumthang. Handed over 43 pureline Jersey cows from India for dairy cattle breeding programme in Bhutan to enhance milk productivity and support local farmers. Glad to learn that the Centre’s breeding program will benefit forty thousand farmers." The initiative therefore goes beyond a symbolic gift. It is part of a broader development partnership in which agricultural cooperation is being used to directly support livelihoods and improve productivity.

Jaishankar visits historic Wangduechhoeling Palace

During his visit to Bumthang, Jaishankar also toured the historic Wangduechhoeling Palace and Museum. The former royal residence and court reflects Bhutan's history, art, craftsmanship and architecture.

Describing the significance of the site, Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to visit the historic Wangduechhoeling Palace and Museum in Bumthang today. The former royal residence and court showcases Bhutan’s history, art, craft and architecture. It is a testimony to the role of Bhutanese monarchy in building a modern Bhutan."

Prayers at sacred Kurjey Lhakhang

Jaishankar also visited Kurjey Lhakhang, one of Bhutan's important sacred sites. He offered prayers for the well-being of the people of both countries and for India-Bhutan relations. "Paid my respects at the sacred Kurjey Lhakhang. Prayed for the well-being of our people and India - Bhutan ties," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Jaishankar meets Bhutanese Foreign Minister

Earlier, Jaishankar held talks with Bhutan's Foreign Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Lyonpo DN Dhungyel, in Bumthang. The discussions covered a wide range of areas, including development partnership, energy, trade, connectivity, culture and people-to-people ties. Jaishankar said the discussions reflected the "trust, goodwill and warmth" between the two countries. The two ministers also marked a series of bilateral infrastructure, energy and healthcare development initiatives during the visit.

Jaishankar's two-day Bhutan visit

It is to be noted here that Jaishankar is in Bhutan on an official visit from September 16 to 17, at the invitation of DN Dhungyel. During the visit, he is scheduled to receive a royal audience with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and call on Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. The visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and is aimed at further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

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