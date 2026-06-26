Why Denmark plans a nationwide ban on Islamic call to prayer?

Copenhagen (Denmark):

In a significant development, Denmark once again decided to enforce a nationwide ban on the Islamic call to prayer (azaan), said Immigration Minister Morten Bødskov, adding that the government is looking for legal aspect of imposing it. “The call to prayer should not be heard over Danish rooftops,” the minister, who is a member of the ruling centre-left Social Democrats party, told news outlet Ritzau. “It has no place in Denmark, and you shouldn’t be in any doubt whether you’ve ended up in a suburb of Islamabad when you walk around Denmark.”

The statement comes amidst a polarising political environment against immigration policies, with the far-right Danish People's Party expanding its footprint in the country.

Why Denmark wants to ban the azaan?

Morten Bødskov, who made the announcement regarding ban of azan, has been an important figure in the coalition, and his statement holds importance, which highlights how the immigration and religious issues have become increasingly sensitive in Danish politics.

Under its so-called “ghetto” laws, Danish authorities are allowed to force migrants to relocate from a neighbourhood if it has too many foreign residents. According to minorityrights.org, an international human rights organisation, the Muslim population in Denmark stands at around 5 per cent.

Immigration remains a political sensitive issue in Denmark

During the 2026 Danish elections, neither of the popular right or left-wing parties were able to form the government. "The ruling government emerged with their weakest results since 1903 with 38 seats but remained the largest party," German-based news agency DW reported.

Social Democrats, the current largest coalition party, won 38 seats in the Danish Parliament, falling short of the 90-seat mark required to win a majority.

Immigration has always remained a political sensitive issue in Denmark politics, despite the country receiving far fewer migrants compared to other European Nations. During the European refugee crisis of 2015, Denmark accepted comparatively far lesser immigrants compared to its European counterparts like Sweden or Germany, according to Eurostat data.

"Denmark has imposed some of the toughest migration rules in Europe under Mette Frederiksen, the country’s Left-leaning prime minister, who began her third term earlier this month," The Telegraph reported.

Are there any legal hurdles in this policy?

The current proposal for a nationwide ban against the azan is not a new one. Previous attempts were made to introduce the proposal in 2020, and 2025 both of which failed to pass in the parliament. Moreover, the proposal may face legal troubles as as Denmark's constitution promises freedom of religion and worship. While Danish laws already limit anti democratic preaching and donations to banned groups, extending such restrictions to prohibit the call to prayer nationwide could invite constitutional challenges.

(Written by Bhavye Dhalla. He is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

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