Who will be the next Supreme Leader of Iran if Khamenei's regime falls? Check list of contenders Mojtaba Khamenei is being seen as one of the top contenders right now if Ayatollah’s regime falls in Iran amid escalating war.

Tehran:

Amid escalating Israel-Iran conflict, US President Donald Trump threatened Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying he knows where Iran's supreme leader is hiding. Trump said America knows Khamenei's exact location and hence Iran should surrender unconditionally.

However, Khamenei refused to surrender after Trump's threat and further threatened the US to face serious consequences if it interferes. Now the question arises that if the US does something to Khamenei, then who will be the next supreme leader of Iran?

Will Iran witness a leadership change or a regime overhaul if Khamenei ruling falls? Who are the frontrunners to take over the reins from Ayatollah Khamenei? Check list here:

Mojtaba Khamenei

Mojtaba Khamenei, Ayatollah’s second son, right now is being seen as one of the top contenders if Ayatollah will be dismissed. It is because Mojtaba has strong ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran’s conservative elite. Experts believe that he’s being groomed for leadership, but there is controversy over the idea of hereditary succession, which contradicts revolutionary ideals.

Alireza Arafi

After Mojtaba Khamenei, another name such as Alireza Arafi is being seen as another contender for the post as he is a senior Iranian cleric and influential member of the Assembly of Experts, the body responsible for choosing the next Supreme Leader.

Arafi right now heads Iran’s top religious seminary in Qom and serves on the Guardian Council, giving him deep connections within both the political and theological establishments. He is also known for his conservative views and loyalty to the Islamic Republic’s core ideology.

Ayatollah Hashem Hosseini Bushehri

Bushehri is another contender for the post who is a senior Iranian cleric currently serving as the First Deputy Chairman of the Assembly of Experts. Bushehri leads the Qom Seminary Society, one of the most influential institutions in Iran’s religious education, and regularly serves as a Friday prayer imam in Qom, a position directly appointed by Ayatollah Khamenei himself.

Ali Asghar Hejazi

He is responsible for overseas political security affairs. He has direct access to Ayatollah Khamenei. He is a powerful person who works behind the scenes. He plays a major role in intelligence and strategic decisions.

Gholam Hossein Mohseni

He has a long experience in judiciary and intelligence. He has been the Intelligence Minister in Ahmadinejad government. He has been the Attorney General of Iran.

Mohammad Golpayegani

He has long experience of working with Ayatollah Khamenei. Apart from this, the names of former Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati, former Foreign Minister Kamal Kharazi, former Speaker of Parliament Ali Larijani are also prominently included in this race.

